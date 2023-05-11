Copper falls as markets brace for U.S inflation data

Copper and other industrial metals fell on Wednesday alongside global equities as markets waited for U.S. inflation data that could influence the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring have been under pressure as rising interest rates stifle economic growth, demand in China remains weak and inventories increase.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% at $8,508.50 a tonne at 1028 GMT, having drifted from a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January.

The dollar rose slightly, making metals like copper that are priced in dollars costlier for buyers with other currencies.

Copper has been driven in recent months by wider market moves and central bank policy, said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

“The outlook is very much aligned to what’s happening with the Fed,” he said.

A high inflation number would encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer — something underscored by New York Fed President John Williams, who said policymakers wouldn’t hold back if more action were needed.

Another driver is China, the biggest metals consumer, where an economic rebound is focused in the services sector rather than more metals-intensive manufacturing or construction.

“If we look at the fundamentals, there’s little to suggest a move out of the current (price) ranges,” said Daria Efanova at Sucden.

She said that while deficits were likely from 2025 the market was currently in surplus.

A sign of ample supply is a rise in on-warrant copper inventories in LME registered warehouses to 75,150 tonnes from 34,350 tonnes in early April.

Meanwhile, copper production in Peru rose by 20% in March from the same month in 2022 as large mines resumed operations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sharon Singleton)