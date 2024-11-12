Copper falls to two-month low on stronger dollar, weak China demand

Copper prices slid to a two-month low on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and weak demand prospects in top metals consumer China continued to weigh on the market in the wake of recenteconomic stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 1.7%to $9,175.5 per metric ton by 0752 GMT. It had fallen to $9,173.5, the lowest since Sept.12, earlier in the session.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 fell 1.6% at 75,310 yuan ($10,406.82) a ton.

The dollar rose toward a four-month peak versus major peers and bitcoinextended its record rally as investors continued to pile into trades seen as benefiting from the incoming Donald Trump administration. USD/

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more costly for holders of foreign currencies.

“With little focus being paid to the effectiveness of subsequent support from China, we anticipate that the dollar will remain the primary factor influencing metal prices this week,” Sucden Financial said.

Investors are also concernedabout U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose stiff tariffs on China, which could dampen metals demand. They were also left disappointed by Beijing’s stimulus measures announced last week.

Upcoming indicator of the Chinese economy’s strength will be the house price data due this Friday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.5% to $2,549 a ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.6%to $16,020, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.1% to $2,946, tin CMSN3 dropped 5.2% to $29,655, while lead CMPB3 firmed up 0.07% to $2,023.5.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 2.5% to 20,915 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 eased 1.4% to 126,760 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged lower 0.2% at 24,850 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slid 1.9% to 255,310 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.8% to 16,995 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sumana Nandy)