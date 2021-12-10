Copper heads for weekly rise as low inventories lend support

London copper was headed for its first weekly gain in four on Friday, helped by low inventories and monetary policy easing by top consumer China, while analysts expect a pick-up in demand early next year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 held steady at $9,538 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed down 0.2% at 69,530 yuan ($10,925.69) a tonne.

“With copper ranging between $9,000-$10,000 a tonne in a relatively softer growth environment, with dollar strength, that’s pretty robust in my view,” said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex.

“The outlook from here is probably a bit more optimistic and we’re probably more likely to see a bit of an acceleration in consumption in the early part of next year, as the latest data out of China suggests that maybe it is indeed coming through in terms of import-export activity,” Wolf added.

Earlier this week, customs data showed China’s copper imports in November rose for a third straight month, while the country’s central bank cut the level of cash that banks must hold in reserve, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity.

While on-warrant LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 76,250 tonnes, their highest in over two months, they were down 68% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the U.S. consumer price index due at 1330 GMT, where a higher number could build a case for a quicker Fed taper and earlier-than-expected interest rate rises.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and tapering could slow recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.2% at $2,632 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $3,307, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $19,810 a tonne and lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,273 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.5% to 18,900 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 shed 1.8% to 145,230 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.6% to 286,320 yuan a tonne.

* China’s Tsingshan Holding Group on Thursday said it had officially started producing nickel matte – an intermediate nickel product that can be further processed into chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries – in Indonesia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)