Copper traded in a narrow price range on Tuesday as traders rolled forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week and market attention shifted towards U.S. efforts to end Russia’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded flat at $9,398 a metric ton by 0716 GMT. The contract hit the highest in three months on Friday at $9,684.50.

“If the discussions between the U.S. and Russia proceed favourably, the likelihood of lifting the ban on metals sourced from Russia will increase, subsequently leading to an influx of Russian metals into the western market,” a trader said.

Russia is a major producer of aluminium, nickel and copper. The LME banned from its system Russian metals produced on or after April 13 last year.

Senior U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia later in the day for the highest-level in-person discussions between the nations in years, ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spread between the cash LME copper contract and benchmark three-month futures (CMCU0-3) spiked to a premium on Friday for the first time in 19 months, surging to as much as $249 a ton.

It flipped to a discount of $74.5 on Tuesday, after investors and traders finished rolling forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week.

Meanwhile, three sources told Reuters on Saturday that the U.S. had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

Aluminium on the LME was down 0.3% to $2,637 a ton, zinc slid 0.3% to $2,864, tin was unchanged at $32,670, leadlost 0.2% to $1,988 and nickel shed 0.7% to $15,385.

SHFE aluminium slid 0.2% to 20,665 yuan ($2,839.18)a ton, SHFE copper slid 0.8% to 76,850 yuan, nickel was down 0.2% to 123,730 yuan, zinc gained 0.3% to 23,880 yuan, lead rose 0.1% to 17,150 yuan and tin lost 0.8% to 261,060 yuan.

Source: Reuters