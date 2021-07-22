Copper market in 75,000 tonnes deficit in Apr 2021 – ICSG

The global world refined copper market showed a 75,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 13,000 tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 4 months of the year, the market was in a 69,000 tonnes surplus compared with a 110,000 tonnes surplus in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in April was 2.07 million tonnes , while consumption was 2.14 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters