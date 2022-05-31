Copper nears four-week peak on China lockdown easing
London copper prices rose to their highest in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, after data showed an increase in Chinese factory activity and an easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted demand prospects.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $9,557 a tonne by 0702 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,587 earlier in the session.
For the month of May, copper is on track for its second monthly decline with a drop of 2.2%, after lockdowns in China and rising interest rates led to concerns about growth. The metal is used as a gauge of global economic health.
Other metals also headed for monthly losses, and tin CMSN3 poised for its worst month since May 2012.
In Shanghai, the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.2% at 72,120 yuan ($10,835.66) a tonne.
“There are better demand expectations since industrial activity is recovering and consumer demand is increasing on the back of declining COVID-19 cases in China, Shanghai reopening and manufacturing restarting from Wednesday,” a metals trader in Singapore said.
Data showed China’s factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May, as restrictions on some plants were lifted.
Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.
SUPPORT: China will accelerate its issuance of special bonds by local governments in order to stabilise the country’s slowing economy, the finance ministry said on Monday.
DOLLAR: Limiting gains, the dollar =USD rose 0.3% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/
FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said.
PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.1% to $2,891 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.8% to $3,932, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.1% to $29,315, lead CMPB3 added 0.6% to $2,188, tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $34,720.
Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.2%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.5%, nickel SNIcv1 added 1.1%, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.1%, and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.6%.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Uttaresh.V and Barbara Lewis)