Copper, nickel fall on China’s COVID curbs, firm U.S. dollar

Copper prices fell on Monday while Shanghai nickel hit the day’s lower limit, dragged down by concerns about heightened COVID curbs in top metals consumer China and a firm U.S. dollar.

China’s financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown to contain a coronavirus surge, adding to worries about growth prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6%% at $10,207.50 a tonne by 0702 GMT, while the benchmark copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 0.9% lower at 72,940 yuan ($11,448.57) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel tumbled by as much as the 17% limit to 208,110 yuan a tonne SNIcv1, after posting on Friday a record weekly gain. It settled 13.6% lower at 216,540 yuan.

LME nickel CMNI3 tumbled 8% to $32,660 a tonne shortly after trading began at 0700 GMT.

“COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple cities have put China’s metal demand in check,” ING commodity strategists said in a note. “This week, markets and investors will continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact on metals supply and demand.”

They also said liquidity remained thin across the base metals complex due to heightened volatility across commodities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced its two-stage lockdown to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Profit growth at China’s industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy.

* The dollar was firmer =USD amid U.S. Fed interest rate hike expectations, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% to $3,612 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.2% to $4,060 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $2,352.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.2% to $42,360 a tonne.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.1%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.2%, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.8%, while tin SSNcv1 shed 0.9%.

Sourrce: Reuters (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)