Copper output from Chile’s Codelco down nearly 5% in January-September

Chile’s state-owned mining company Codelco reported 918,000 metric tons of its own copper output from January through September, down 4.9% compared to the same nine-month period last year, a filing to the country’s financial regulator showed on Wednesday.

The world’s top copper miner announced that January-September production of the red metal generated $612 million in pre-tax profits, according to the filing.

Codelco, which turns over all its profits to government coffers, added that it sees copper 2024 production of between 1.325 million and 1.352 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle)