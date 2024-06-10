Copper output from Chile’s Codelco slides 6% in April

Copper production from Chile’s state-run miner Codelco, the world’s largest producer of the metal, dropped 6.1% in April compared to the same month last year to total 95,100 metric tons, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Friday.

Copper output fell more sharplyat the BHP-controlled Escondida mine, with production during the month shrinking 6.8% to settle at 98,000 tons.

At the Collahuasi mine, which is jointly run by miners Glencore and Anglo American, the data showed copper production inched up 1.9% to a reach 42,300 tons.

Overall, the country’s copper output slipped 1.7% from a year earlier to total 405,600 tons, according to Cochilco.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by David Alire Garcia)