Copper prices set for best week in 4 months on China stimulus-led rally

Copper prices fell in London on Friday, but were set for their best weekly gain in more than four months after officials in top metals consumer China pledged stimulus to boost the economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $10,039.50 per metric ton, as of 0745 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract has gained 6% and is on track for its biggest gain since the week of May 13.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed up 1.8% at 78,780 yuan ($11,234.22) a ton. The contract gained 3.7% week-on-week.

LME copper surpassed the $10,000 resistance level because of the trading momentum triggered by news of the Chinese stimulus, but the sustainability of the price rally depends on whether the high trading volume could persist from now, a trader said.

Beijing lowered its interest rates and injected liquidity into banks this week, and potentially issued special sovereign bonds worth more than $280 billion to boost its economic growth, while more fiscal measures are expected to be announced soon.

Additionally, top Chinese cities Shanghai and Shenzhen are planning to lift key remaining restrictions on home purchases to shore up their flagging real estate markets. The property sector accounts for a large volume of metals demand.

However, China’s industrial profits swung back to a sharp contraction in August for their biggest decline this year, partly due to a lack of demand and emphasising the struggles in China’s economy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1% to $2,638.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.8% at $16,885, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $3,093, lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,135.50 and tin CMSN3 dropped 0.4% to $32,295.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.8% to 20,455 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.9% to 24,990 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.6% to 16,925 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 edged up 0.4% at 128,950 yuan and tin SSNcv1 increased 0.7% to 257,780 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)