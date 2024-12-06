Copper producer Aurubis optimistic on demand outlook, shares surge on dividend surprise

European copper producer Aurubis AG NAFG.DE on Thursday reported higher full-year profits and was optimistic about demand prospects as it proposed a higher dividend, sending its shares up 14%.

The company’s full-year pre-tax operating profit in its 2023/24 financial year to end September rose 19% to 413 million euros ($434.72 million). It had made an advance release of results in September.

It also confirmed its forecast of reduced operating earnings in the new 2024/25 fiscal year of between 300 and 400 million euros.

Aurubis said it would propose a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, higher than analysts’ expectations. Its shares rose around 14%. They were up 14.8% at 87.25 euros by 1040 GMT.

CEO Toralf Haag said in an online press conference that the company expected lower treatment charges for copper concentrate (ores).

Haag said the copper concentrate market was likely to be tighter in the new year.

Refining fees, called copper concentrate treatment and refining charges are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry’s earnings. Tighter supplies mean that refiners have to offer lower treatment and refining charges to attract concentrates.

But despite the difficult market, Aurubis already had secured 90% of its concentrate requirements. Aurubis has a long-term policy of settling long-term concentrate supply contracts.

“Due to our position on the market, our long-term contract structure, and our supplier diversification, we are confident that we will once again secure a good copper concentrate supply,” it said.

High investment costs, especially for its new recycling smelter in Richmond in Georgia in the United States, will also burden earnings in the new year. Haag said the investments were scheduled costs and there were “no problems” with the Richmond project.

The company said it expected continued high demand for copper products due to increased electrification such as cars and the trend towards renewable energy.

“We expect demand for the metals Aurubis produces to remain strong overall,” it said.

“In particular, we expect strong demand for our wire rod to continue. Demand for shapes will remain at a similar level to the previous year. For flat rolled products, we anticipate a decline in sales.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Paolo Landini, editing by Jane Merriman)