Copper rises on weaker dollar, but on track for weekly loss

Copper prices rose on Friday as the dollar retreated from a two-month high, although the metal is on track for a weekly loss as traders gauged disappointing China economic data and fears of further U.S. rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,257 per metric ton by 0328 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.7% to 68,300 yuan per metric ton.

LME copper was on track for its third straight weekly decline while SHFE copper was also down week-on-week.

The dollar was on track for a fifth weekly gain versus major peers, the longest streak for 15 months, as a resilient U.S. economy argued for high rates for longer while China’s floundering recovery spurred demand for the safety of the U.S. currency.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies and vice versa.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,142.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $20,330, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.2% to $2,302, tin CMSN3 increased 0.3% to $25,370 while lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $2,136.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,360 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.3% to 167,850 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.5% to 20,025 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.4% at 16,075 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.7% to 212,540 yuan.

Rising tin inventories in both LME and SHFE warehouses are weighing on prices.

SHFE tin is set for its fourth straight weekly loss. LME tin is on track for the third consecutive weekly decline, the longest losing streak since the week ended March 17.

Contangoin LME zinc strengthened, with the cash contract at a $12.50-a-ton discount to the three-month contract, as of Thursday, the biggest discount since July 21, as inventories in LME-registered warehouses surged.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)