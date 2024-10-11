Copper set for weekly fall on dull physical demand, rising China stockpiles

Copper prices fell in London on Friday and were set for the biggest weekly decline infive weeks as a recent price rally hurt physical demand while inventories in top consumer China rose.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $9,696 per metric ton, as of 0725 GMT. The contract was down 2.3% for the week so far, set for its biggest weekly drop since Sept. 2.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed up 0.3% at 77,220 yuan ($10,918.19) a ton, tracking gains in London in the previous session.

SHFE copper inventories on Friday climbed 10.5% from Sept. 30 to 156,485 tons.

“Copper demand has weakened due to surging prices over the last few days. Prices are not stable yet, and this price level is still higher than before the U.S. cut interest rates. Buyers are adopting a wait-and-see approach,” said CRU analyst He Tianyu.

Metal prices were further weighed down this week after China’s stimulus announcements on Tuesday failed market expectations and lacked detail.

Focus is now on further details on Chinese stimulus, scheduled for Saturday.

However, cushioning the fall in base metals on Friday was the U.S. dollar falling from two-month highs, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 1.1% to $2,615.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.6% to $17,645, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.2% to $3,094.50, lead CMPB3 rose 0.6% to $2,079 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.6% to $33,020.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1.6% to 20,825 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 1.6% to 134,450 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2.1% to 25,350 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.9% at 16,725 yuan and tin SSNcv1 jumped 1.3% to 267,670 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)