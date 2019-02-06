Copper Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Rise

Copper prices edged up on Wednesday, with most other metals heading lower as the dollar strengthened.

The base metal was up 0.17% at $6,233 a metric ton in midmorning trade.

Gold, meanwhile, was down 0.09% at $1,314.04 a troy ounce.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.2%, moving 0.5% higher over the past month.

Copper was the exception in the industrial metals basket, with all other constituents slipping on the currency move. Analysts cited lower volumes, with most Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year, as amplifying small moves.

The dollar’s advance came as the euro slipped following an unexpected fall in German factory orders for December, the latest sign that Europe’s biggest economy is struggling for momentum.

While “the ‘risk on rally’ has been driven by hopes of some sort of trade war settlement and more importantly central banks hitting the rates pause button, this morning’s German data highlights how poor things have really gotten,” said Alastair Munro, broker at Marex Spectron in a note.

The weak data from a major global economy is likely to place a ceiling on metals prices for now, but thawing relations between the U.S. and China over trade will limit any potential downside, analysts said.

“We have a floor that’s determined by the U.S.-China trade talks, and while there’s no official announcement, anecdotally progress seems to be being made,” said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Société Générale.

Hopes that the world’s two largest economies will ease their bilateral tariffs and come to an agreement over trade have softened concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth in recent weeks, prompting a rally for metals prices.

“Funds seem to be wanting to cover their shorts,” Mr. Bhar said.

Nickel prices have rallied the most in the sector, climbing 22% year-to-date to levels not seen since September. Some analysts said the metal was oversold before its rally, and its bounce has been fed by an overreaction to fears that closures prompted by Vale’s mining disaster could hamper Brazilian nickel production, as the country is a relatively minor source of global supply.

Investors were awaiting U.S. economic data, due Wednesday, and a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Among precious metals, silver was down 0.5% at $15.77 a troy ounce, palladium was down 1.31% at $1,365.82 a troy ounce and platinum was down 0.15% at $817.31 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was down 0.31% at $1,918.50 a metric ton, zinc was down 0.07% at $2,729 a metric ton, tin was down 0.14% at $20,840 a metric ton, nickel was down 0.38% at $13,010 a metric ton and lead was down 0.21% at $2,098.50 a metric ton.

Source: Dow Jones