Copper slides as longs flee and dollar firms
Copper drifted lower on Friday as bullish investors shed long positions while the dollar strengthened and top metals consumer China reported more coronavirus cases and renewed lockdowns.
Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 1.9% to $7,617 a tonne by 1025 GMT after touching the highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday.
“The longs are getting out after being sucked into a false break higher earlier in the week and now the market is waiting for a clear sign of where we’re heading next,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
LME copper was finding support at the 21-day moving average around $7,580, a break below which would be likely to send prices down to $7,350, he said.
“The outlook for recovery in China continues to be postponed, so it extends the period of demand uncertainty,” Hansen added.
China on Friday reported a rise in COVID-19 infections while cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest have been ramping up COVID-19 curbs.
“We have seen COVID-zero policies drowning out positivity from the onshore equities market,” Marex analyst Zenon Ho said in a note.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 62,830 yuan ($8,672.07) a tonne.
Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar =USD, which makes metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
LME lead CMPB3 bucked the trend on Friday, jumping 4.3% to $1,946 a tonne after the Bloomberg Commodity Index announced it would add the metal in 2023.
In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1% to $2,264.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 edged down 0.1% to $22,370, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.8% to $2,888.50 and tin CMSN3 dropped 2.1% to $18,295.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by David Goodman )