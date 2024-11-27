Copper slips as Trump releases details of China tariffs

Copper prices dropped modestly on Tuesday after incoming U.S. President Donald Trump provided details of proposed tariffs on top metals consumer China, which were lower than expected.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $9,040 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, paring losses after touching an inter-day low of $8,958.

On Monday, Trump pledged an additional 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada from his first day in office, and 10% tariffs on goods from China.

He has previously pledged to end China’s most-favored-nation trading status and slap tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60% – much higher than those imposed during his first term.

“Trump’s message is pretty strong and the market obviously doesn’t like it, but the 10% on China was lower than what the market might have feared,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed down 0.3% to 73,740 yuan ($10,162.48) a ton.

China’s peak demand season, which spans November and December, has also prevented a further decline in copper prices, with SHFE inventories falling and import premiums rising to a one-month high of $53 a ton SMM-CUYP-CN.

On wider markets, the dollar rallied while European shares fell in the aftermath of Trump’s announcement.

The dollar index .DXY pulled back from its gains and was slightly weaker in early afternoon European trading.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME copper has shed 12% since hitting a four-month peak on Sept. 30.

“Copper looks somewhat challenged, it’s trading near the low end of its recent range and the risk at this point is for some additional weakness,” Hansen said.

Zinc CMZN3 jumped 1.9% to $3,077 a ton in official activity afterholders of LME inventories gave notice they wanted to remove over 50,000 tons of material, cutting the amount of available stocks by a fifth.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.2% to $2,620, nickel CMNI3 shed 0.5% to $16,125, lead CMPB3 was up 0.3% at $2,034 and tin CMSN3 dipped 0.1% to $28,950.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Ed Osmond)