Copper under pressure from climbing dollar

Copper prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar, though losses were capped by improving factory activity data from top consumer China and low Shanghai inventories.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $8,539 per metric ton in official rings. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries rose to five-month highs of $8,716 last week.

Traders said funds sold copper after the dollar started to strengthen in early European trade. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could subdue demand.

Surveys of purchasing managers (PMI) in China showed manufacturing activity expanded at a quicker pace in December thanks to stronger gains in output and new orders while new export orders fell at a slower pace.

“Positives are China PMIs beating expectations and inventories in Shanghai, but the dollar has started the year on a much stronger footing,” one metals trader said.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) CU-STX-SGH have dropped nearly 90% to 30,905 tons since late February.

In Shanghai’s bonded warehouses, copper stocks SMM-CUR-BON have fallen 96% to 6,500 tons since the middle of March.

However, doubts about demand prospects can be seen in the discount for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 trading near 31-year lows.

Elsewhere, aluminium was supported by worries about supplies of feedstock alumina after a blast last month damaged fuel stocks at the main terminal in Guinea, the world’s third-largest producer of alumina raw material bauxite.

However, aluminium stocks in LME-approved warehouses have risen 28% to 566,375 tons MALSTX-TOTAL since Dec. 6, undermining sentiment on prices of the metal used in the power, construction and packaging industries .

Aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% at $2,378 a ton.

In other metals, zinc CMZN3 ceded 1.2% to $2,626, lead CMPB3 retreated 0.1% to $2,066.5, tin CMSN3 was down 0.1% at $25,400 and nickel CMNI3 gained 1.1% to $16,790.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pratima Desai)