Corn faces biggest monthly loss in over 4 years; wheat, soybeans ease

Chicago corn futures edged higher on Friday, but the market is poised for its biggest monthly decline in more than four years, as near-perfect weather aids crop development across the U.S. Midwest.

Soybeans gained ground on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, while wheat slid with both markets facing their second monthly decline.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade has given up 9.3% this month, the biggest monthly loss since July 2015. Soybeans are down 1.4%, while wheat dropped 3.5% with both markets closing lower for a second month in a row.

“Bigger days lie ahead as analysts continue to debate the shape of the U.S. corn crop,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“A little trade optimism helped the beans.”

The corn market dropped to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, as the U.S. crop has been progressing well after the spring floods.

Mild, mostly dry weather is now favouring crop development, agricultural meteorologists said.

The International Grains Council on Thursday raised it forecast for global corn production in the 2019/2020 season, mainly reflecting an improved outlook for the U.S. crop.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its global corn crop forecast by 8 million tonnes to 1.1 billion tonnes.

Grain traders are awaiting details about a “giant package” related to ethanol that U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is planning to announce.

Farmers are angry that oil refiners have been freed from obligations to use the corn-based fuel.

Meanwhile, traders are also watching the U.S.-China trade war. China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, slashed purchases from the United States after imposing retaliatory tariffs on imports of American soy last year. The countries are discussing the next round of face-to-face trade talks scheduled in September.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Aug. 22 totalled 448,300 tonnes and corn sales were 856,300 tonnes, both in line with analysts’ expectations.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry on Thursday issued its first forecast for the country’s 2019 wheat harvest, saying that output could rise to 27.8 million tonnes from 24.6 million tonnes in 2018.

The ministry’s statement said the overall grain harvest could rise to 71.1 million tonnes from 69.8 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures, traders said.

Grains prices at 0236 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 470.25 -2.50 -0.53% -1.05% 487.03 35 CBOT corn 371.75 0.50 +0.13% +0.20% 396.01 36 CBOT soy 869.25 0.75 +0.09% +0.40% 879.02 48 CBOT rice 11.89 $0.03 +0.25% +2.06% $11.83 65 WTI crude 56.53 -$0.18 -0.32% +1.34% $55.42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.6707 -0.002 -0.25% -0.39%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)