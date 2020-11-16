Corn futures close higher

Corn futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active corn contract for January 2021 delivery gained 31 yuan (about 4.69 U.S. dollars) to close at 2,592 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed corn futures contracts on the exchange was 1,136,639 lots, with a turnover of 29.57 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua