Corn hits 6-week low on US weather, wheat falls for 2nd day

Chicago corn prices slid for a second session on Monday to touch their weakest since April 24, pressured by favourable weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat gave up more ground, although losses were limited by concerns over Australian and Black Sea crops, while soybeans dropped to a two-week low.

Corn prices are being dragged down by prospects for a bumper U.S. crop following favourable growing weather.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract dropped to its weakest since April 24 at $3.87 a bushel. It was trading down 0.7 percent at $3.88-3/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT.

“The market has worries about Black Sea and Australian (wheat) crops,” Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

“Corn prices though remain in a zone that is likely to trigger momentum-investors to sell their hefty long position.”

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 79 percent of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, topping trade expectations.

Weather forecasts show above-normal temperatures in the U.S. Midwest, particularly later this week. But periodic showers should keep conditions favourable in most areas.

The wheat market is facing seasonal pressure from the start of the U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest in the southern Plains.

The winter wheat harvest was 29 percent complete in Texas and about 15 percent done in Oklahoma, industry group Plains Grains Inc said in its first harvest report of the year.

In the soybean market, the focus is on U.S.-China trade tensions.

China’s state grains and agricultural trader COFCO has bought cargoes of soybeans from the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said, though future purchases may be jeopardized by renewed trade tensions between them.

China last week gave state-controlled companies the nod to resume buying the oilseed, used in animal feed, after Beijing agreed on May 19 to import more goods and services from the United States, its top trading partner, in order to ease the $335 billion trade gap between the two countries.

Soybeans slid 0.8 percent to $10.12-3/4 a bushel after falling earlier in the session to their lowest since May 18 at $10.11 a bushel.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to May 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0250 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 519.50 -3.75 -0.72% -0.48% 510.92 52

CBOT corn 388.75 -2.75 -0.70% -1.21% 399.43 33

CBOT soy 1012.75 -8.50 -0.83% -1.00% 1027.83 41

CBOT rice 11.50 $0.05 +0.44% -1.42% $12.52 28

WTI crude 65.72 -$0.09 -0.14% -1.97% $69.35 27

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.169 $0.000 -0.03% +0.21%

USD/AUD 0.7600 0.003 +0.44% +0.33%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per

hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Joseph Radford)