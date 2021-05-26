Corn rebounds from 1-month low, global supply outlook caps gains

U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Wednesday, as technical support lifted prices from a one-month low hit in the previous session, though easing concerns about global supplies limited gains.

Wheat edged lower for an eighth consecutive session as ample global stocks weighed, while soybeans rose for the first time in seven sessions.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.8% at $6.25-1/4 a bushel by 0513 GMT, having closed 5.6% lower in the previous session when prices hit an April 22 low of $6.17-1/4 a bushel.

Analysts said technical support was fueling the rally, even as brisk planting and more favorable weather have taken attention away from global supply tensions.

Better U.S. crop weather and the end of a long, dry spell in the northwest corn belt, as well as forecasts of follow-up rainfall are aiding prices, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Traders also noted supply concerns in Argentina, a major exporter of both corn.

Argentine port workers said on Tuesday they would hold a 48-hour strike starting at midnight after paralyzing agricultural exports from the country last week over demands they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The increase in prices comes despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture saying earlier this week that farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 91%.

The most-active wheat futures were down 0.3% at $6.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed 0.9% lower in the previous session when prices hit an April 15 low of $6.46-3/4 a bushel.

The most active soybean futures rose 0.4% at $15.17 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% in the previous session.

U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although it was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)