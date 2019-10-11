Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Corn rebounds from 10-day low, set for first weekly loss in five

Corn rebounds from 10-day low, set for first weekly loss in five

in Commodity News 11/10/2019

U.S. corn futures on Friday rebounded from a 10-day low, though prospects for higher-than-expected North American production were set to drive the first weekly loss in over a month.

Soybeans firmed, with the oilseed poised to record a weekly gain of over 1%, while wheat was set to post its sixth straight weekly gain.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $3.82-1/4 a bushel by 0334 GMT, after closing down 3.6% on Thursday when prices hit a Sept. 30 low of $3.78-1/4 a bushel.

Driven by the losses on Thursday, corn is poised to finish the week down 0.7%.

“The prospects for any supply issues are now gone, which was illustrated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture report last night,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

The USDA, in its monthly supply and demand report, pegged the U.S. corn yield at 168.4 bushels per acre, compared with 168.2 bushels in September. Analysts were expecting a cut to 167.5 bushels.

The most active wheat futures were at unchanged at $4.93 a bushel, after closing down 1.4% on Thursday.

Wheat is up 0.5% for the week, on track for to extend a winning streak to a sixth week.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.6% at $9.29-1/4 a bushel after closing flat on Thursday when prices had touched a high of $9.34 a bushel – the highest since July 15.

Soybeans are up 1.4% for the week, set for their third straight weekly gain.

The USDA reduced its soybean yield estimate to 46.9 bushels per acre from 47.9 bushels last month. Analysts were expecting 47.3 bushels.

The USDA lowered its estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks to 460 million bushels from 640 million last month.

The USDA, in a separate daily report for export sales, said China bought 398,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.

Grains prices at  0346 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat   493.00    0.00   +0.00%       -1.45%  483.17     55
 CBOT corn    382.50    2.25   +0.59%       -2.98%  373.99     49
 CBOT soy     929.50    6.00   +0.65%       +0.62%  893.61     76
 CBOT rice     12.02  -$0.03   -0.21%       +0.08%  $12.02     60
 WTI crude     53.85   $0.30   +0.56%       +2.40%  $55.71     49
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.102  $0.001   +0.10%       +0.42%               
 USD/AUD      0.6780   0.002   +0.28%       +0.85%

Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software