Corn rises from 1-1/2 month low, lower U.S. exports in focus

Chicago corn futures on Tuesday recovered from a one-and-half month low hit in the last session, though gains were capped due to a slow pace of U.S. exports this year.

Soybeans edged higher after dropping to a five-week low on Monday, with slow progress in signing of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing weighing on prices.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.2% at $3.74 a bushel, as of 0353 GMT, having closed 1% lower in the previous session when prices hit a Sept. 30 low of $3.72-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans were up 0.1% at $9.18 a bushel, having hit an Oct. 8 low of $9.16 a bushel on Monday, while wheat added 0.2% to $5.06-1/2 a bushel.

“The USDA’s new forecasts proved mostly unexciting,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The market is thus focussed on what must happen to speed (up) U.S. corn exports. The price pressure in the supply pipeline will just keep on building until that export outflow grows.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) on Friday lowered its corn harvest outlook to 13.661 billion bushels, from 13.779 billion a month earlier.

End-of-season U.S. corn stocks were trimmed to a still-abundant 1.91 billion bushels, while exports were lowered by 50 million bushels.

In the soybean market, there was caution ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day in case there was any new word on the Sino-U.S. Phase one trade deal.

Trump wrongfooted markets over the weekend when he said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China.

Drier U.S. weather is expected to help farmers advance corn and soybean harvests that have been delayed by cold and wet conditions. More snow and rain fell in the Midwest on Monday.

The USDA will issue an update on harvest progress in a weekly report on Tuesday, one day later than normal because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Grains prices at 0353 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 506.50 0.75 +0.15% -1.17% 509.03 41

CBOT corn 374.00 0.75 +0.20% -0.33% 387.48 31

CBOT soy 918.00 1.00 +0.11% -1.98% 938.43 34

CBOT rice 12.07 $0.05 +0.46% +0.33% $12.05 57

WTI crude 56.84 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.70% $54.76

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.002 +0.15% -0.14%

USD/AUD 0.6842 -0.002 -0.25% -0.80%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)