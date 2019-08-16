Corn Rout Extends Into Third Day; Ethanol Stockpiles Grow

–Corn for December delivery fell 1.7% to $3.70 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as bearish ethanol supply figures added to the negative sentiment following the recent USDA report.

–Soybeans for December delivery fell 1.2% to $8.78 a bushel.

–Wheat for September delivery rose 0.4% to $4.73 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Corn Crunch: Ethanol stockpiles reached 23.9 million barrels, up 4% from the same time last year and 17% since 2016, the EIA said Wednesday. The number surprised traders who were hoping that stockpiles of the corn-based biofuel would decrease and compounded the negative view toward the grain that followed the planted-acreage forecast in Monday’s WASDE. Corn prices have fallen 11% since Friday.

Ethanol Tanks: September ethanol futures on the CBOT tracked corn, falling 2.5% to $1.256 a barrel, a nearly five-year low. The biofuel contract is now down more than 25% since June.

INSIGHT

Game On: New tariffs between the U.S. and China are still on the table for Sept. 1, just as not as much as originally proposed. President Trump confirmed Wednesday that a 10% tariff on $111 billion in goods will still go into effect, while a 10% tariff on $156 billion of goods won’t be put into place until Dec. 15. The new figures seem to signal that tensions haven’t eased, which soybean prices reflected Wednesday. “I was going to break both of your arms on September 1 — now I am only going to break your elbow,” is how Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group characterized the new arrangement.

Still Unclear: Grains traders unconvinced by the WASDE’s estimate of 90 million planted corn acres in the U.S. are waiting for some clarity from next week’s crop tours. Allendale Inc. took a closer look at the USDA’s acreage data and found the principle crops planted estimate is 309.3 million acres. “Add in 19.3 [million acres] in preventive planting and we have total ‘intended’ acres for 2019 of 328.6 million. That would be 7.1 million higher than last year,” Allendale said.

AHEAD

–The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

–The National Oilseed Processors Association will release its crush statistics at noon ET Thursday.

Source: Dow Jones