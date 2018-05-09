Corn, soybean prices up for 2nd day on U.S. planting delay

Chicago corn and soybean futures extended gains into a second session on Wednesday, with crop planting expected to be delayed in key growing regions of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat lost ground, falling for three out of four sessions, on expectations of improved weather for the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop. FUNDAMENTALS * The focus in corn and soybean markets remains on U.S. planting weather. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday said that the U.S. soybean crop was 15 percent seeded, ahead of the five-year average of 14 percent. The corn crop was 39 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 44 percent. * However, progress lagged in key states such as Minnesota and North Dakota, and weather forecasts show rains in that region this week that should stall field work. * In Argentina, heavy rains have complicated the harvest of a soybean crop that has already been slashed by drought. * Still, gains in soybean prices are being capped by slowing purchases by top importer China. The nation's April soybean imports fell to 6.9 million tonnes, much lower than expected, as arrivals were delayed because of tougher port inspections and a tax change, said traders and analysts. * The 13.7 percent drop from a year ago to less than 7 million tonnes caught the market by surprise. China had been expected to take 8.5 million tonnes in April, higher than last year, amid good crushing margins in the world's top buyer of beans. * Investors and traders are adjusting positions ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-demand report due on Thursday, which will include the government's first official forecasts for the 2018-19 crop year. * For wheat, there was pressure from abundant world supplies and a slight improvement in the condition of the U.S. winter crop. * The USDA late Monday rated 34 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 33 percent last week. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday. They were net sellers of soyoil, traders said. * The USDA has postponed several adjustments announced in April to its monthly world supply and demand reports, probably until next month, a government official said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * Oil prices pushed higher in early trading on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from an international nuclear deal with Iran, a move that may curb the OPEC-member's crude exports in an already tight market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Mar 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Mar Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.75 -1.75 -0.34% -2.57% 492.07 59 CBOT corn 403.50 0.25 +0.06% -0.68% 396.02 58 CBOT soy 1020.75 0.50 +0.05% -1.54% 1045.56 38 CBOT rice 12.76 $0.00 +0.00% -1.35% $12.99 33 WTI crude 70.32 $1.26 +1.82% -0.58% $66.85 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.186 -$0.013 -1.06% -0.75% USD/AUD 0.7436 -0.009 -1.24% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Joseph Radford)