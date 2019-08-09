Recent News

  
Corn, soybeans set for weekly gains ahead of USDA report

09/08/2019

Chicago corn and soybean futures were little changed on Friday as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report next week expected to clarify how many acres have been planted, but both markets were poised for weekly gains.

FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is up 2% this week after falling for the last three weeks, soybeans have gained 1.8% and wheat has risen 1.5%.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue monthly supply and demand estimates next week that are likely to provide a short-term focus amid widely differing market assessments of this year’s crop estimates.

* Rains and flooding resulted in record planting delays in April and May across the U.S. Midwest.

* In the soybean market, the focus is on the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

* China bought small amounts of U.S. soybeans, wheat, sorghum and pork last week ahead of the latest escalation of trade tensions with Washington, according to U.S. government data issued on Thursday, in what may be the last U.S. farm commodity sales to China for the foreseeable future.

* China’s Ministry of Commerce said this week that purchases of U.S. agricultural products by Chinese companies have been “suspended”.

* A jump in prices for Brazilian soybeans is putting off buyers in China, two traders said, even as the rise was driven by expected demand from the world’s No.2 economy as the trade war with Washington intensifies.

* Saudi Arabia will relax its bug-damage specifications for wheat imports from its next tender onwards, it told Reuters on Thursday, opening the door to Black Sea imports and strengthening ties with Russia beyond energy cooperation.

* Russia has long sought access to Saudi Arabia’s wheat market as Moscow tries to take further market share in Middle Eastern and North African wheat markets from the European Union and the United States.

MARKET NEWS
* Stronger-than-expected Chinese export data helped push global stock markets higher on Thursday following a volatile week that had investors scrambling for safety on fears of a worldwide economic pullback.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0130  China   PPI YY                        July
0130  China   CPI YY                        July
0200  China   Total Social Financing        July
0830  UK      GDP Estimate 3M/3M, MM, YY    June
0830  UK      Manufacturing Output MM       June
0830  UK      GDP Prelim QQ, YY             Q2
1200  India   Industrial Output YY          June
N/A   China   M2 Money Supply YY            July
N/A   China   New Yuan Loans                July

 Grains prices at  0109 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  497.75  -0.75   -0.15%   +1.95%       501.21  54
 CBOT corn   417.75  -0.50   -0.12%   +0.91%       428.88  50
 CBOT soy    883.50  0.50    +0.06%   +1.93%       898.13  50
 CBOT rice   11.36   $0.00   +0.00%   -0.13%       $11.77  29
 WTI crude   52.77   $0.23   +0.44%   +3.29%       $56.63  
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.119  $0.001  +0.11%   -0.06%               
 USD/AUD     0.6813  0.001   +0.19%   +0.86%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)

