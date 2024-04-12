Corn steady ahead of crop data; wheat and soybeans ease

Chicago corn futures inched up on Thursday as investors evened out positions ahead of a U.S. government report expected to show a decline in inventories.

Wheat edged lower, although tensions in the Black Sea region kept a floor under the market, while soybeans also eased.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.3% at $4.35-1/2 a bushel by 1144 GMT. CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 0.7% to $5.54-1/2 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $11.59-1/4 a bushel.

Market participants are adjusting their positions before the release of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly global supply-demand data and Brazilian agency Conab’s national crop forecasts on Thursday.

The USDA report is projected to show 2023-24 U.S. ending stocks for corn fell to 2.102 billion bushels from 2.172 billion bushels last month, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. They predicted wheat and soybean stocks will rise.

“The focus is on U.S. stocks (in the USDA) report and U.S. planting progress,” said one Singapore-based trader.

Traders will also be watching how USDA and Conab’s estimates for Brazil compare, while assessing Argentine harvest prospects following the impact of a corn crop disease.

“South America is the key market to watch today, for both soybeans and corn,” Argus analysts said in a note.

The wheat market continued to weigh war risks to Black Sea supply, though export flows remained substantial for now.

Ukraine’s state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia has suspended all deliveries to the large Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for April 11-13, the company said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Shounak Dasgupta and Vijay Kishore)