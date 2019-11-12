Cornes and GNS join forces to create a global digital navigation and data analytics leader

GNS, the maritime technology company, and Cornes Chart Group, a leading charts business, today announced the acquisition of GNS by Cornes. This deal follows Cornes’ acquisition of US and Singapore based Safe Navigation earlier this year. The combination of the three companies creates the largest provider of navigation software, data and products in the world.

The Cornes-GNS deal builds on and is a natural extension of the already close working relationship between the two companies that has been established over many years in areas such as navigation management software and digital service delivery.

Toshiyuki Kamoshita, director of Cornes & Co., LTD and COO of Cornes Maritime Division, said, “We are very pleased to be able to welcome GNS and its employees into the Cornes Group. Cornes is one of the leading chart businesses in the world. GNS has the highest quality software in the sector and has pioneered the use of data analytics in the delivery of digital solutions to its customers. There is a great geographic fit between the two businesses and Cornes looks forward to investing in GNS and developing the customer proposition even further in the coming years.”

Paul Stanley, CEO of GNS, said, “Over the last 4 years GNS has invested heavily in developing the market leading suite of digital products for marine navigation, Voyager. GNS’s combination with Cornes will accelerate the development of Voyager and GNS’s other services and will maintain GNS’s strong culture around the safety of life at sea.”

Source: GNS