Coronavirus causes fastest plunge in Greek manufacturing in 21 years – PMI

Greek manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate in 21 years in April as the new coronavirus pandemic across Europe led to order cancellations, a plunge in production and job losses, a survey showed on Monday.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about 10% of the Greek economy, fell to 29.5 at the start of the second quarter from 42.5 in March, the lowest reading since the data series began in May 1999. Readings above 50.0 indicate activity is growing.

“The impact of the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak had a crippling effect on the Greek manufacturing sector. Output and new orders contracted at the quickest rate for 21 years as emergency lockdowns and factory closures took hold,” said IHS Markit economist Sian Jones.

The deterioration contrasts starkly with the sector’s health at the start of the year, when activity looked to be gaining momentum.

Uncertainty and concern about a slow recovery weighed on business confidence, which fell to the lowest level since July 2015, the survey showed.

As demand plunged at home and abroad, factory closures, emergency health measures and lockdowns led to a huge drop in production.

Spare capacity and factory closures were also key factors behind an unprecedented drop in workforce numbers, a turnaround from the job creation seen at the start of the year.

“The knock-on effects of the substantial fall in client demand resulted in little choice for firms but to shed workers. The pace of job depletion far outpaced anything seen in the survey’s history,” Jones said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)