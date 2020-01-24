Coronavirus: Could oil demand weakness become contagious?

The oil market is nervously drawing parallels between the outbreak of the deadly Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in China in 2002-2003 and the outcome of the recent respiratory virus (Corona) also in the world’s economic powerhouse.

This could have far-reaching implications for fuel demand, especially from reduced air travel. Wuhan was the first city to essentially go into lockdown as authorities try to contain the spread of the virus and any escalation will continue to hit oil demand.



Source: Platts