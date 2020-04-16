Coronavirus: Cyprus shipowners’ union donates 10 ventilators

The shipping deputy ministry on Wednesday thanked the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) for covering the cost of 10 ventilators destined for the ICU wards in hospitals around the country.

“Despite the difficulties and the negative impact on international shipping arising from the coronavirus pandemic, the CUS continues to contribute to Cyprus’s efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said.

CUS Executive Committee President Andreas Hadjiyiannis said the initiative was taken after recognising the challenges Cyprus is facing both in preserving public health and in limiting the adverse economic impacts.

“We believe that a society is safe only if every single citizen is safe,” he said. “We are standing next to our compatriots who are experiencing the effects of Covid-19.”

