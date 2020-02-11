Coronavirus impact on jet fuel exports limited; India may get diverted crude: Nayara CEO

India’s Nayara Energy has not seen any major disruption to its jet fuel exports despite global air travel disruptions as bulk of its overseas sales are under term contracts, but there could be an impact on volumes if the spread of coronavirus is not contained soon, its CEO B Anand told S&P Global Platts in an interview.

An expected slowdown in China’s crude oil appetite due to refining run cuts also may prompt Middle Eastern and other key global crude suppliers to look for other markets in the near term, and India would be a logical alternative, he added.

“Nayara mainly has long-term commitments for jet fuel. Structurally, we do not see major disruption to our jet fuel exports. But there could be an impact if this continues and spreads further,” Anand said, adding:

“We are seeing weaker cracks and it’s a situation that we are closely watching.”

Traders expect more downside pressure on jet fuel refining margins in Asia as airlines suspend multiple flight routes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both physical and paper jet fuel cracks against Platts Dubai crude benchmark tumbled below the psychological support level of $10/b last week as aviation fuel demand continues to slide in line with the growing number of flight cancellations and suspensions.

The FOB Singapore jet fuel/kerosene crack against front-month cash Dubai crude was the weakest in four-and-half-years at $8.23/b on Friday. The last time the crack spread was any lower was on August 6, 2015, when it stood at $7.83/b, Platts data showed.

Anand said an expected recovery in India’s domestic jet fuel demand on the back of robust aviation growth may create opportunities for any surplus cargoes to get absorbed in the domestic market, in the event of any disruption to India’s jet fuel exports.

“At some point the epidemic will be contained — it could be a one-quarter, two-quarter story. In India, one is excited about the growth prospects that India offers for jet fuel demand. We are hoping to see a substantial increase in air traffic. There is sufficient capacity to absorb incremental supplies,” he said.

India’s jet fuel demand posted an average annual growth of 10.5% between 2016 and 2018. But in 2019, jet fuel demand contracted by 0.5% year on year to 178,000 b/d, according to data from the country’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell as well as S&P Global Platts Analytics.

This came on the back of an economic slowdown and the grounding of private carrier Jet Airways, once the country’s largest commercial airline with a market share of close to 23%.

Platts Analytics expects India’s jet fuel demand to grow by 7% in 2020 as the economy recovers, with growth in gross domestic product expected at 6.1%, up from 5% last year.

POTENTIAL CRUDE DIVERSIONS

Both Chinese state and independent refiners have slashed run rates and throughput levels amid faltering domestic fuel consumption in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Initial estimates showed that Chinese crude runs could be about 1 million-2 million b/d lower for February than originally expected, according to a Platts Analytics report.

“The market is pricing in the China demand slowdown — one sees that in crude prices. With China is not buying that much of crude, logically some of the cargoes could get diverted towards India,” Anand said.

“There will be opportunities for refiners like us and Reliance for some of these crudes coming our way. But it also depends to the extent India has committed itself for imports and how much incremental volumes it can absorb as the country’s refiners have their own term contracts,” he added.

As the coronavirus forces several countries to resort to stringent quarantine checks, delays in loading and delivery of cargoes in the tanker, dry bulk and container shipping segments are being reported as ships sit idle amid a lack of crew availability.

VLCC owners are earning around $19,000/d on the Persian Gulf-East Asia routes at present, which is around a fifth of the $105,000/d at the beginning of the year. In clean tankers, daily earnings for LR ships were around $4,000-$7,000 on the benchmark Persian Gulf-Japan route, down from around $18,000/d early last month for LR1 ships, estimates showed.

The decline in rates was already happening before the outbreak but the general perception among brokers, owners and charterers is that the spread of the coronavirus could make recovery all the more difficult.

“The freight market has come off. And with the freight market going down, it will affect the outlook for VLSFO [very low sulfur fuel oil],” Anand said.

He added that the spread of the coronavirus could not have come at a worse time for commodity markets that are witnessing a series of unpleasant events, from trade spats to geopolitical tensions.

“As such, we have a lot of issues going on — the background of geopolitical challenges, US-Iran issues and the two biggest economies in a trade war. We see some issues for the oil markets in Latin America and in parts of Africa. So, if there is further demand destruction because of the coronavirus, it will be alarming,” Anand said.

Source: Platts