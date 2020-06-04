Coronavirus Pandemic Drives Unemployment Up Across U.S. Metro Areas

The coronavirus pandemic caused unemployment to rise in every metropolitan area in the U.S. in April, the first full month of widespread stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns, hitting hardest tourist destinations and factory towns.

The Las Vegas area, with its heavy economic reliance on leisure and business travelers, had the highest unemployment rate among large metro areas — those with more than 1 million residents — rising to 33.5% in April, or more than one in three members of the workforce and double the national rate of 14.7%, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Including the nation’s smaller metro areas, with fewer than 1 million people, Kahului, Hawaii, on the island of Maui, went from having among the lowest unemployment rates in March, at 2.2%, to highest in April, at 35%, reflecting a loss of tourism jobs. Atlantic City, N.J.’s unemployment rate that month was 33.3%, fourth-highest overall in the country.

While some casinos, hotels and restaurants are in the process of reopening, many economists expect demand for such services to be depressed for months, if not years, as a result of restrictions on operations and travelers’ worries about the risk of infection, limiting how fast jobs can return.

Metro areas with close ties to manufacturing also had high jobless rates in April. Kokomo, Ind., where auto plants were shut down in April, had a 34.1% jobless rate, second-highest overall in the U.S. Flint, Mich., had a 30.1% unemployment rate. The Detroit and Cleveland areas had the second- and third-highest rates among big cities, respectively, both above 23%.

Jobs might return more quickly in those regions. Auto makers, appliance manufacturers and steel mills have all taken steps to restart operations since mid-April, when surveys informing local unemployment rates were taken. However, a prolonged economic downturn could ultimately lower Americans’ demand for big-ticket items made in factories.

Relatively remote Logan, Utah, had the lowest unemployment rate among metro areas of all sizes, at 6.2% in April. Cache County, where Logan is located, has had no confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Among large metro areas, Hartford, Conn., had the lowest unemployment rate but Connecticut officials have warned the federal figure likely understates joblessness.

The Minneapolis region had the second-lowest unemployment rate among large metros. The rate in April was 9.2% — up from 3.1% in March and the highest on record since 1990.

The Washington, D.C., area had the third-lowest rate among large metros, 9.9% in April. While it was a record high for the region, the relatively low rate likely indicates that federal workers have remained employed, many working from home.

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago had unemployment modestly above the national average in April.

