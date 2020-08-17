Coronavirus: Port Taranaki unaffected by new Covid-19 maritime restrictions

Port Taranaki shipping schedules will not be affected by new restrictions under Covid-19 level 2 put in place for all ports outside Auckland.

In a statement, Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said shipping was continuing as planned through the New Plymouth facility.

“We have strict plans and procedures in place across health and safety, and operations to keep our staff, customers, contractors and port users safe, and are continuing to provide essential and important supply chain services to the region and New Zealand,” he said.

Port Taranaki was adhering to the Maritime Border Order regarding shore leave, implemented on June 27, which requires a ship to have been at sea for 29 days since its last international port of callbefore crew members are eligible for shore leave.

Following Tuesday’s news of the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community, an amendment to the protocols was made for the transportation of crew during a crew changeover to shift from shipping agents to the managed isolation and quarantine system.

All transport between airports, vessels and managed isolation facilities is now controlled by the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system, being run by the NZ Defence Force.

“This change will have no impact on port operations,” Roper said.

Source: Stuff