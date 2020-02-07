Coronavirus Sends Oil Prices Plummeting: 5 Key Questions Answered

1. Why are fears over Coronavirus causing the price of oil to fall? China has undertaken significant quarantine measures that include shutting down all public transportation in the province where the outbreak is centered. Outside of that region, the Chinese government has ordered all businesses remain closed through February 10. People across China are staying home rather than traveling, which is cutting demand for transportation fuels and reducing the fuel and electricity demands for industrial output. China is also the world’s largest oil importer. In December 2019, China imported a total of 10.78 million barrels of oil per day, which is about 10% of total global oil production. According to reports from Bloomberg, Chinese oil demand may have already dropped by as much as 3 million barrels per day. Unipec, the trading arm of Chinese refiner Sinopec, is reported to have stopped buying cargoes of crude from West Africa and is looking resell some Angolan crude that it was preparing to import into China in March. These reports are sparking fear in the oil market, causing further price drops.

2. Will the impact on the oil market outlast the virus outbreak? If the outbreak is severe enough, we could see a recession that will take on its own life. For example, we are seeing a drop in jet fuel demand as airlines suspend routes to and from China. On top of that, with businesspeople unable to travel, business connections between China and the rest of the world may suffer long-term consequences. We could see delays in opening factories or other businesses in China. There are growing anxieties over global economic growth in 2020 and even fears of a global recession. Declining global economic activity would lead to lower demand for oil.

3. Can Saudi Arabia or any other producer cut enough oil production to keep the price of the commodity from dropping? If a producer were to successfully do this, it would be Saudi Arabia, which is still best positioned to alter production on short notice. Saudi Arabia has been producing just under 10 million barrels per day, but it has the ability to ramp up production by at least 2 million barrels or to cut production significantly on very short notice. U.S. producers, on the other hand, cannot decrease production so easily for two reasons: 1) oil production is the business of dozens of firms in the U.S., so there is no centralized control to coordinate a joint production cut and such collusion would be an illegal antitrust violation in any case, and 2) the U.S. shale firms need to keep pumping to pay their bills and loans and to appease their investors. OPEC and its OPEC+ partners might cooperate with Saudi Arabia on a potential production cut to some extent, but historically the other countries in the cartel have looked to Saudi Arabia to make the biggest cuts in similar scenarios. Ultimately, Saudi Arabia can cut production, but it isn’t clear if production cuts would stabilize oil prices as the market is more concerned with anxiety over demand than it is with supply.

4. If oil drops enough due to the Coronavirus outbreak, what long-term impacts will the oil industry experience? In such a circumstance, the U.S. shale industry could suffer. Some shale producers need to see WTI prices at least around $50 or even $60 for their operations to be profitable. WTI fell below $50 for a time today, and it is flirting with prices that are unsustainably low for some shale producers. If it drops further and stays low, some firms will not be able to pay their bills and make payments on their debt. Firms will have difficulty accessing further financing. We could see a return of the problems faced in 2015 and 2016, when several shale firms collapsed because of low oil prices. Another problem for the greater oil industry would be that with less revenue, we would see less investment in exploration. Even the big international oil companies would be forced to reconsider investments in the future. Capital expenditures and exploration investment are already down in the last five years (although some companies like Exxon and Aramco are focusing more on the future), so any prolonged period of lower prices could see even more cuts to exploration. This could result in a drop in available reserves in the decades to come.

5. Will Coronavirus mean you pay less at the gas station? If oil prices stay low, you may see lower prices at the pump as well. Generally, gas prices do not drop immediately just because the price of oil drops for a day or two. However, the price of oil is falling fast. If it continues, you could see positive results for your wallet when filling your gas tank in the coming weeks. Note that if the economic impacts of Coronavirus are long-term and we see long-term lower oil prices, you might be celebrating the gas prices while the U.S. economy suffers for a wounded shale industry. Even the good news comes with some bad.

