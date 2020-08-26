Coronavirus Sovereign Rating Shock Subsides, Prolonged Stress Ahead

The pace of sovereign downgrades and Negative Outlook revisions, which increased sharply at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, has slowed considerably since June and will continue to moderate in the months ahead, says Fitch Ratings. Sovereign credits remain subject to significant stresses, but the proportion of Negative Outlooks that lead to downgrades may be below the historical average.

Year-to-date, there have been 36 sovereign downgrades, 12 of which continue to carry a Negative Outlook. There are 44 sovereigns on Negative Outlook, a record high both in absolute terms and as a share of the rated portfolio, at 37%.

The long-term average (2000-2019) conversion rate for Negative Outlooks (downgrades that follow) is 63%, and downgrades take place an average of 9.5 months after the Negative Outlook is assigned. The conversion rate is identical for Negative Outlooks that are revised from Stable and those that are assigned following an earlier downgrade. By comparison, the conversion rate for Positive Outlooks is 70%, and upgrades occur after about 12 months.

Current Negative Outlooks have been in place for an average of 4.2 months. Applying the historical average conversion rate implies 28 of the 44 sovereigns currently on Negative Outlook eventually will be downgraded. However, Fitch believes the conversion rate for coronavirus-related Negative Outlooks is likely to be lower.

The 2020 global fiscal deterioration stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is the most widespread ever. Moreover, weak public finances will persist, as Fitch forecasts that fiscal balances will be weaker in 2022 than they were in 2019 for 80% of rated sovereigns. In previous commentary we indicated that rating decisions centred on the fiscal outlook will be guided in part by sovereigns’ prior records of fiscal consolidation in more favourable economic conditions. As a result, not all comparable fiscal positions or deteriorations of a similar magnitude will necessarily have similar rating outcomes.

In addition to the clear fiscal deteriorations already underway, Fitch has assigned Negative Outlooks over the past several months in recognition of further risks to economic and fiscal outcomes as well as heightened uncertainty around those risks. These risks persist, not least around the path of the virus and the sustainability of nascent economic recoveries, as well as financial market and sovereign funding conditions. Even so, Fitch considers the acute shock of the coronavirus crisis to have given way to a somewhat more settled, albeit stressed, sovereign credit environment. If this view is borne out, it would also have implications for the number and magnitude of sovereign downgrades.

Rating changes also need to account for not only absolute deteriorations in credit metrics but also sovereigns’ relative changes. Peer comparisons are an integral part of rating assessments, but will take on additional importance with across-the-board changes in public finances driven by a set of common global factors.

It is too early for us to accurately identify peer group medians for fiscal outturns in several years’ time, but we are confident that future rating reviews to determine Outlook resolutions will be undertaken in the context of weaker peer medians for most measures of fiscal soundness. All else equal, the more widespread a deterioration in credit profiles, especially if driven by similar factors, the lower the downgrade conversion rate should be, since peer comparisons will encompass the collective weakening.

Confirmation of this point, and of Negative Outlooks reflecting the prospect of greater downside risks at the height of a crisis, is found in the history of Outlook and rating changes during the global financial crisis a decade ago. The number of Negative Outlooks assigned in 2008 and 2009 – 27 and 24, respectively – was a historical high at the time, but the average downgrade ratio for the four-year period 2008-2011 was about 10pp lower than the historical average, at 54%.

Source: Fitch Ratings