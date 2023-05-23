Corsica Ferries to seek optimal sustainability with Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Modelling service

Technology group Wärtsilä will carry out Decarbonisation Modelling on two vessels in the Corsica Ferries fleet. The study will create a digital model of the two ships to simulate the effect of various decarbonisation technologies on their environmental compliance. This will enable accurate evaluation of the efficiency gains possible through the implementation of the latest technical innovations. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in March 2023.

The ‘Mega Express’ and ‘Mega Express II’ are 176 metre-long sister vessels. Both operate with Wärtsilä engines and propellers. Propeller re-blading and hybridisation will be among the technologies to be evaluated during the modelling, as will Wärtsilä’s Energoprofin energy saving propeller cap solution, and the company’s fuel consumption reducing Air Lubrication system.

“It is a huge benefit to be able to simulate in advance how various products, solutions, and systems will impact efficiency. This will help us in our efforts to decarbonise fleet operations and meet our sustainability goals. We respect Wärtsilä’s experience and capabilities, and are pleased to continue the good relationship between our companies with this modelling programme,” says Nicolò Verrina, Energy Transition Naval Architect & Ocean Engineer, Corsica Ferries.

“The IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) legislation is driving the industry’s move towards greater efficiencies and reduced CO2 emissions,” says Giulio Pacini, Manager Decarbonisation Services, Project Services at Wärtsilä. “Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services provide the means by which companies can attain a detailed understanding of the best way forward before making hit-or-miss decisions on product purchases.”

Wärtsilä’s Fleet Decarbonisation Service is designed to tackle the challenge of environmental regulatory compliance. By combining data-driven assessments with expert advice and recommendations, the service enables operators to decide on the optimal route to decarbonised operations with cost-effective investments. The service is in line with Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support strategy, and enhances the company’s position as a trustworthy partner to its customers.

Source: Wärtsilä