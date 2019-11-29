Corvus Energy awarded Cluster Partner of the Year

NCE Maritime CleanTech and Sparebanken Vest have named Corvus Energy the Cluster Partner of the Year 2019 for their contribution to strengthening the maritime cluster and for the way Corvus Energy, through the development of new technology, contributes to the greening of the maritime industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be named Cluster Partner of the Year. It is great to be recognized for the work we do both locally and internationally,” says Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. “We are fortunate to have such a fantastic starting point for creating new, sustainable technology thanks to the Norwegian authorities and close cooperation between shipping companies, suppliers, shipyards, integrators and various organizations. Through its work, NCE Maritime CleanTech has created a solid arena for collaboration across the entire maritime cluster. What they have achieved is quite unique and they can take a lot of credit for the success and progress that Corvus has made in recent years.”

Corvus Energy was awarded the prize at the NCE Maritime CleanTech annual conference at Solstrand, Norway.

In its inaugural year, the prize goes to a cluster company that stands out in the field of green technology and who actively participates in cluster cooperation.

The winner receives a certificate and a prize award of NOK 100,000 (approx. USD 11,000). The aim of the prize is to stimulate green innovation through collaboration as well as to highlight the cluster partners who are good ambassadors for the cluster cooperation.

Managing Director of NCE Maritime CleanTech, Hege Økland says, “Due to ambitious international climate targets, the demand for green technology will increase significantly in the years to come. The work done in clustering is therefore very important for future value creation for Norwegian industry.”

The jury, among other things, gave the following reason why Corvus Energy won the award:

With its ability to innovate, its future-oriented product and good collaboration culture, Corvus is an important contributor to accelerating the green transition in shipping. Corvus has established modern robotic production of maritime batteries in the middle of the cluster’s geographical center of gravity, where the production will supply the European market with batteries. The company has strong growth ambitions, and has an aggressive international commitment.

Furthermore, they emphasized that Corvus are good ambassadors and active participant in the cluster collaboration with the deliberate use of NCE Maritime CleanTech in its strategic efforts and that Corvus actively promotes the other cluster participants and the cluster cooperation in many different contexts.

Source: Corvus Energy