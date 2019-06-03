Corvus Energy launches groundbreaking new battery for Cruise ships, Ro-Pax and Ro-Ro with unlimited capacity

Corvus Energy, the leading supplier of batteries for hybrid and zero-emission vessels, is proud to introduce its next generation Energy Storage System (ESS): Corvus Blue Whale, a groundbreaking energy storage system for Cruise ships, Ro-Pax and Ro-Ro.

Reinventing energy storage

“Once again we reinvent energy storage for ships,” states Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. “When we launched the Corvus Orca Energy in 2016, we set a new standard for performance, safety and economics in a maritime ESS. The Corvus Orca Energy became an enormous success when launched and is now on more than 140 vessels worldwide. Looking back, we can see the significant role Corvus Orca Energy played in driving development towards a greener maritime industry.”

“Our goal is for Corvus Blue Whale to have a similar impact on maritime decarbonization,” he continues.

Not “one-size-fits-all”

“One battery cannot fit all applications,” says Halvard Hauso, EVP Sales and Marketing, explaining Corvus’ decision to expand its product range. “To keep the emissions and costs as low as possible and allow for enough operational freedom, we need to adapt the batteries to the different vessel types. Corvus Orca Energy is ideal for applications that require high charge/discharge rate combined with high energy demand such as ferries and offshore vessels.

“Corvus Blue Whale is ideal for applications that require low charge/discharge rate combined with very high energy demand such as Cruise, Ro-Pax and Ro-Ro vessels.”

The cruise and ferry industry are facing stricter rules and regulations, along with an increasing demand from passengers for green transportation solutions.

Huge reductions in weight and volume

Corvus Energy’s talented engineering team leveraged experience gained from more than 2,000,000 operating hours and 200MWh deployed to develop a solution suitable for cruise and large passenger vessels—to enable these vessels to run on battery power only for longer periods of time, to sailing in and out of fjords, or run zero-emissions for a port stay.

By using energy-dense battery cells and a space-saving design, its volume per kWh is reduced by 50% and the weight per kWh is reduced by amazing 30%. Its modular design uses quick connectors for easy commissioning and reduced installation costs.

Like the Corvus Orca Energy, the new Corvus Blue Whale design uses passive air-cooling and incorporates Corvus’ patented single-cell thermal isolation to achieve the highest safety standard in the industry.

No limitations with regards to battery pack size

“Moreover, Corvus Blue Whale has no limitations with regards to size,” remarks Bjørkeli. “We expect to see multi-megawatt hour ESSs deployed before long as cruise and passenger transportation operators grapple with zero-emissions regulations. We may look back on the launch of Corvus Blue Whale as another inflection point in the greening of the maritime industry.”

The Corvus Blue Whale ESS is being unveiled publicly for the first time at Nor-Shipping in Oslo – June 04-07. Come see us at Stand C03-42.

Source: Corvus Energy