Corvus Energy, NAVTEK Naval Technologies and BMA Technology agree to strengthen ties in science and technology towards maritime sector decarbonisation

Three collaborators—Corvus Energy, NAVTEK Naval Technologies and BMA Technology—have jointly announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Nor-Shipping 2022 in Oslo. The first major international gathering of maritime and ocean industry leaders since the global pandemic.

The partnership will explore several areas for cooperation including research, innovation and commercialisation to develop innovative technologies regarding “on board swappable energy sources for ships” aiming to contribute to the decarbonisation of maritime sector and supporting fulfilment of the EU strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy by 2050 – A Clean Planet for All.

It aims to strengthen cooperation in areas to promote and develop on board innovative swappable energy sources standards for existing and future battery types, Hydrogen FC, liquid energy sources and integrated/interchangeable applications supported by digital powertrain integration technologies for next generation boats and ships.

Corvus Energy, Senior Vice President Ship Solutions, Ronald Hansen said: “We have worked closely with both NAVTEK and BMA on zero-emission ship solutions for many years already. Through successful projects they have proven that they are at the forefront of the design and construction of the green ships of the future. We are therefore very proud to enter into this partnership on swappable battery and fuel cell container solutions. This will drive technology further towards zero emission shipping and will help both shipowners and operators to achieve maximum emission reductions and improved financial returns for their ships.”

NAVTEK Naval Technologies, General Manager, Ferhat Acuner said: “Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation with our closest collaborators, in which we commit to using new innovative technologies to develop world-wide new standards for future fossil fuel free, resilient and smart maritime sector for years to come.”

“We are exceptionally proud with our state of art ZEETUG 30, world’s first fully battery power tugboat, that we developed jointly with our invaluable technology partners that won three prestigious international awards.”

BMA Technology, Technology Director, Akın Artun said: “Since the beginning of our journey, our goal is to be the leader in innovative and green technologies. ZEETUG® 30, the world’s first fully battery-operated harbour tug is our first step forward to shape the future together with our excellent partners NAVTEK and Corvus Energy. We are very proud of being a part of this unique project as the electrical system integrator. To protect and enhance the environment we are placing a special emphasis on research and development in line to our main targets. We are strongly convinced that our collaboration will contribute to the efforts reduce carbon emissions for our future generation.”

Source: Corvus Energy