Corvus Energy to provide energy storage for shore stations to charge Fjord1 electric ferries

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to supply the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for the shore stations at Brekstad and Valset, Norway. This follows the contract awarded to Corvus Energy in late 2017 to supply the ESSs onboard the two new low-emissions hybrid-electric ferries that will operate on the Brekstad-Valset route, as well as one ferry on the Husavik-Sandvikvåg route—all designed by Multi Maritime and operated by Fjord1.

Each shore station will have a capacity of 565 KWh, charged from the grid with clean, renewable hydro-electric power. The 1137 KWh Corvus Orca Energy ESS systems onboard the Brekstad-Valset ferries are a key component of the NES hybrid-electric propulsion system. Although the ferries will be equipped as hybrid ferries with batteries and diesel engines, the diesel engines will have limited use in docking, or in case of a power outage on the power grid, or during rescue-operations. Normal operation will be all-electric, powered by the Corvus batteries.

“A project of this magnitude requires reliable, safe and cost-effective power and energy storage systems”, says Stein Ruben Larsen, Vice President Sales at NES, a total system integrator of diesel electric and hybrid electric systems for the global marine market. “With the Orca ESS from Corvus, we achieve all of those objectives.”

Ferries are an integral part of the transportation infrastructure along the west coast of Norway, crossing the fjords and connecting the islands to the mainland. Norway Road Authorities’ strict emissions limits in maritime environments create technical opportunities and challenges for system integrators such as Norwegian Electric Systems. Energy storage systems are at the heart of many of their projects. NES’ Larsen comments, “The technical and commercial support from Corvus’ local Bergen office was instrumental in securing this contract.”

Fjord1 continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability by equipping its fleet with the industry’s most advanced and environmentally-friendly technology to reduce emissions, as well as operational costs. At 66.4 meters long and 14.2 meters wide, each Brekstad-Valset ferry will have a capacity of 50 cars, 6 trucks and 195 passengers. Construction is underway at Havyard Ship Technology with delivery scheduled towards the end of 2018.

“Corvus Energy is very honoured to have been selected to supply the battery systems for the Fjord1 electric ferries and shore stations,” says Roger Rosvold, Director of Sales & Key Account at Corvus Energy. “The Orca Energy ESS continues to set the standard for maritime energy storage solutions due to its innovative approach to performance, safety and affordability.”

As the leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus offers the innovative Orca ESS solutions portfolio and has unsurpassed experience from 140+ projects, totaling over 100MWh and 1.5 million operating hours.

Source: Corvus Energy