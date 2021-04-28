COSCO/OOCL’s CI1 service to make port call at APM Terminals Pipavav

Pipavav, India: APM Terminals Pipavav has secured CI1 (China-India Express) service operated by Cosco/OOCL. The weekly service to the Port Pipavav will carry Freights of all kind (FAK) for import and export to the Far East region. The first vessel, MV Beijing with the capacity of 9,500 TEUs will start sailing from Shanghai in April end and will call the port by end of May. This service will connect the hinterlands of west & north India with Far Eastern countries and provide an important connectivity to importers and exporters of Northwest India. The service links Port Pipavav through port calls in Chinese ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha as well as port of Singapore, Port Klang of Malaysia and Nhavasheva in Mumbai, India.

Commenting on the commencement of new service, Mr. Jakob Friis Sorensen Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav said, “We are thrilled to be a part of connectivity to this key region that has a significant share in the world trade. After our new service to Jebel Ali early this month, we are now offering our infrastructural support to Far Eastern countries, thereby expanding our reach. This service will establish a strong logistics chain for the EXIM cargo owners, thereby helping them expanding their presence in the far eastern countries. We are thankful to COSCO/OOCL for their trust in our service capabilities & infrastructure.”

CI1 win is second such milestone for APM Terminals Pipavav after the Port also secured PIC2 service to Jebel Ali last week. The new services are testimony to port infrastructure and services that is a preferred gateway to Indian Northwest. Port Pipavav is the first port in India to have started double stacked container trains operations with 180 TEU capacity.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav