COSCO SHIPPING and partners extend OCEAN Alliance

Chief Executive Officers of COSCO SHIPPING, CMA CGM, Evergreen and OOCL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032

27.02.2024 – COSCO SHIPPING is pleased to announce that OCEAN Alliance today signed documents to agree on the extension of the OCEAN Alliance for five years, until 31st March 2032.

Since April 2017, OCEAN Alliance has provided high-quality products with more frequency and coverage to meet the requirements of customers to cope with the increasing global trade development. OCEAN Alliance partners continue to serve our respective customers to earn a reputation for providing the high-quality services in the market.

OCEAN Alliance would like to deliver a clear and positive signal to our customers to ensure stable and reliable service by extending the cooperation for at least five years. We are convinced that as a sustainable alliance, we can provide continuous high-quality transportation to our customers and contribute to a stable supply chain, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Source: Cosco Shipping