COSCO SHIPPING Attended the 1st Sustainable Development Forum and Launched the Initiative for Sustainable Development Actions from Enterprises

On October 24, the 1st Sustainable Development Forum opened in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, which was jointly held by the Development Research Center of the State Council of China in conjunction with the Beijing municipal government and relevant UN agencies. It discussed the actions taken by all parties to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and their experience in this regard.

Capt. Xu Lirong, Chairman and Party Secretary of COSCO SHIPPING, was invited to the parallel session “Implementation of the 2030 Agenda: Action, Action, Action” and delivered a keynote speech. Capt. Xu said sustainable development is closely intertwined with industrial development. Based on the development of the shipping industry over the past 20 years, he said that in terms of industrial structure, enterprises should replace the traditional development logic of “restoration after damage” with the concept of balanced and sustainable development; with regard to industrial layout, they should, with the help of the Belt and Road Initiative, change the logic of “emphasizing the domestic market and ignoring the international market” and vigorously expand the international network to build a bridge for delivering sustainability; concerning industrial integration, they should plan their development direction meeting the requirements of environmental protection ahead of time, and abandon the logic of “treatment after pollution”.

At the parallel session, 16 enterprises, including COSCO SHIPPING, Alibaba Group, China Three Gorges Corporation, Yili Group and Esquel Group, co-launched the Initiative for Sustainable Development Actions from Enterprises, the first collective statement of Chinese multinationals to promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Later, COSCO SHIPPING was invited to the Roundtable for Sustainable Development Business Partners. Head of the Research Center of COSCO SHIPPING introduced how COSCO SHIPPING had participated in “Teach Future China”, a charity project carried out by UNESCO and sponsored by COSCO SHIPPING Charity Foundation and other organizations in Anhua, a fixed-point poverty alleviation site of the corporation. The charity project is aimed at promoting fair education and the sound development of education in China by recruiting, gathering and supporting excellent college students to teach in the countryside.

Source: China Cosco Shipping