COSCO SHIPPING builds twelve 14,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol container vessels

The new green-energy vessels feature state-of-the-art design and technology developed by COSCO SHIPPING and offer a large loading capacity especially for reefer containers

30.08.2024 – On 29th August 2024, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and COSCO SHIPPING Container Lines Co., Ltd signed a contract in Shanghai for the construction of twelve 14,000 TEU container ships with dual-fuel methanol propulsion. With the latest order, COSCO SHIPPING emphasises its efforts to implement the concept of green and low-carbon development and build an environmentally friendly fleet while reducing the impact of daily operations on the environment and ecology to achieve long-term sustainable development.

A new generation of vessels

The new ships belong to a new generation of ship types developed jointly by COSCO SHIPPING Lines, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry and the China Shipbuilding and Ocean Engineering Design and Research Institute. With a length of 335.9 metres, a width of 51 metres and an invisible bulb bow and stern energy-saving device, the new vessels adopt innovative design and advanced technology. They offer a large loading capacity of 13,700 standard containers and a high loading capacity for reefer containers to provide high-quality, end-to-end cold chain services to customers worldwide.

Green technology to save emissions

The new vessels are equipped with the world’s most powerful permanent magnet shaft generator, a bow wind deflector, an air lubrication system for the hull and intelligent systems developed by COSCO SHIPPING that fulfil the third phase of EEDI energy efficiency indicators and the latest cyber security regulations. The dual-fuelled main engine and generator are both powered by methanol to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sun Yunfei, Executive Vice President of COSCO SHIPPING Group, as well as leaders and guests from the Group’s Science and Technology Innovation Centre, COSCO SHIPPING Lines, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, Beijing COSCO SHIPPING Ship Trading and other units witnessed the signing ceremony and congratulated the two parties on their renewed cooperation.

Accelerating the green transition

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is currently focusing on a combination of building new ships and modernising existing vessels to accelerate the green and low-carbon transition of the company’s fleet. The company has ordered twelve 24,000 TEU container ships with methanol dual-fuel propulsion, signed contracts for the conversion of eight ships to methanol dual-fuel propulsion, while promoting environmentally friendly development practices such as all-electric ship operation and biofuel pilot projects, which has given the company strong momentum to compete on the new course.

In the future, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings will continue to focus on the new ways of ‘digital intelligence’ and ‘green and low-carbon’, strive for innovation and accelerate upgrades, and achieve joint success between high-quality development and global sustainable development, so as to open up a new era of development, create a new development momentum, provide better services to customers, and create more value for shareholders.

As a leading Chinese intelligent shipbuilding enterprise, Yangzhou COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has resolutely seized the strategic development opportunities in recent years, further enhanced its strength on the new road to green vessels and made remarkable achievements in the research and development and construction of new energy ships. The company has fully covered the design and construction of three major types of ships, namely container ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers that can run on methanol, and met the shipping industry’s requirements for green transition with higher quality, smarter and more environmentally friendly products.

The successful signing of this contract is another step for COSCO SHIPPING to maintain its leading position in the industry, accelerate the cultivation of two new types of productive forces – digital shipping and green and low-carbon shipping – and create new advantages for high-quality development.

Source: COSCO SHIPPING