COSCO SHIPPING calls Port of Genoa, Italy with 20,000 TEU vessels on regular basis

Special appearances are in the DNA of the “COSCO SHIPPING Aries”: On its maiden voyage in 2018, the ultra-large container vessel already became the first 20,000 TEU class ship from China to call HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) in Hamburg, Germany.

Next week, in the morning of 19th March, it’s one of those special moments for “COSCO SHIPPING Aries” again: Captain Wang Chunsheng and his crew will be the first to sail the 400-metre-long giant into the Port of Genoa, Italy’s largest port in containerized direct traffic.

By operating “COSCO SHIPPING Aries”, three other ultra-large container vessels, and four vessels of different sizes on its Asia-Mediterranean Service (AEM1), COSCO SHIPPING has become the first shipping company to call the Port of Genoa with 20,000 TEU vessels on a regular basis.

Source: Cosco Shipping