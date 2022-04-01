COSCO Shipping Development 2021 Profit Almost Tripled on Higher Container Prices, Sales

COSCO Shipping Development Co.’s profit nearly tripled in 2021 as higher sales volume and prices of containers lifted revenue.

The Shanghai-based shipping company posted net profit of 6.09 billion yuan ($959.4 million) for the year, up from CNY2.13 billion in 2020, it said late Wednesday.

Operating revenue jumped to CNY34.91 billion from CNY12.85 billion, helped by higher prices and sales volume of containers as result of “repositioned containers in shipping routes across Europe and the [United States],” as well as buoyant domestic demand, the company said.

Aggregate container sales rose 90% to 1.6 million twenty-foot-equivalent units, it said.

For 2022, the company said it expects a sluggish recovery in global shipping market demand, adding that the development of the pandemic and the operating conditions of ports will affect the efficiency of supply chains.

Source: Dow Jones