Cosco Shipping Development’s 3Q Profit Soared on Container Demand

in International Shipping News 02/11/2021

Cosco Shipping Development Co.’s third-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year earlier on rising demand for container manufacturing and higher contributions from investment services.

The Shanghai-based shipping company posted net profit of 1.57 billion yuan ($245.1 million) in the quarter, up 91% on year, it said. Revenue rose 117% to CNY10.62 billion.

In the first nine months of the financial year, profit rose to CNY3.99 billion from CNY1.67 billion in the same period last year, it said.
Source: Market Watch

