COSCO SHIPPING Energy held a special meeting on digital transformation

In order to further implement the work deployment proposed by COSCO SHIPPING Group and enhance digital construction, CSET held a special meeting on digital transformation on April 20.

At the meeting, the research center reported on the progress of digital transformation work, existing problems and solutions from the aspects of digital construction, market research and technological innovation. Liu Hanbo, Chairman and Party Secretary of the Company, pointed out that COSCO SHIPPING Group attaches great importance to digital transformation and clearly put forward that building customer-oriented digital capabilities as the core competitiveness of the Group. The Company should increase investment in research and development, improve the construction of a high-quality and high-standard navigation system and POOL, and take the initiative in the aspects of intelligent vessels, blockchain applications and a digital logistics supply platform, and strive to achieve a new “digital energy” management pattern.

Source: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.