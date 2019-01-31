Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Expects Profit Fall of Up to 97%

This announcement is made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 currently available to the Company, which have not been reviewed or confirmed by the Company’s audit committee, and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s auditors. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 which is expected to be announced in March 2019.

The board (the “Board”) of directors (the “Directors”) of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment by the Board of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group expects its net profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be in the range of approximately RMB50 million (equivalent to approximately HK$58 million) to approximately RMB150 million (equivalent to approximately HK$174 million), representing a decrease of approximately 92% to 97% as compared to the net profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 of approximately RMB1.775 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$2.064 billion). The earnings per share of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017 was RMB0.4401 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.5117).

The decrease in net profit of the Group was mainly attributable to the following factors:

In the first three quarters of 2018, affected by the reduction of output by major oil producing countries such as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the US sanctions on Iran, the decrease in Venezuelan crude oil exports and other geopolitical events, international crude oil prices stayed high; crude oil trade and transportation demands were periodically inhibited. Under the combined effect of the year-on-year decline in freight rates and the year-on-year increment in fuel prices, the income level of the international crude oil shipping market fell to a historical low. From January to September in 2018, the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) of very large crude carrier (“VLCC”) on the Middle East-China (TD3C) shipping route was only US$10,413 per day, representing a decrease of 42.8% over the last corresponding period on the same basis. In the fourth quarter of 2018, as the suppressed crude oil trade and transportation demands in the first three quarters were released due to the seasonal market stimulus, coupled with the massive dismantling of aged oil tankers around the world, the supply and demand condition in the international crude oiltransportation market was improved, and the market freight rates and income level rebounded sharply. The average daily TCE of the VLCC Middle East-China (TD3C) shipping route in the fourth quarter reached US$44,794 per day.

The information in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 currently available to the Company, which have not been reviewed or confirmed by the Company’s audit committee, and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s auditors. Further details of the Group’s performance will be disclosed in the Group’s annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be published by the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 which is expected to be announced in March 2019.

